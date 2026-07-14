Telangana CM meets Nitin Gadkari, seeks permissions for RRR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday, July 14, and sought the Centre’s permission for the construction of the northern part of the Regional Ring Road (RRR). He also sought all necessary permissions for the southern part of the RRR.

During his second visit to New Delhi within a span of 20 days, Revanth Reddy met Gadkari and sought permissions from the Centre for the roads, which would link the planned dry ports, with the national highways in the state.

The Telangana CM also met Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and discussed the designs and infrastructure to be created at the Adilabad and Mamunuru airports that are to be constructed in the state.

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Revanth Reddy was also expected to meet Union Minister for Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar later during the day.