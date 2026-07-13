Telangana MPs asked to bat for Metro Phase-2, IIM in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy A Revanth Reddy has directed the members of Lok Sabha from Telangana to seek the approval from the Centre for the establishment of the Indian Institute of Management in the state, in addition to taking forward the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 expansion, for which the Centre’s support is needed.

With the Parliament sessions commencing on the July 20, Revanth Reddy briefed the Telangana MPs on the issues pending with the Centre through a PowerPoint presentation at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan on Monday, July 13.

Addressing the MPs, Revanth Reddy has advised them to work on the broader interests of Telangana as their primary objective. He called upon them to move forward unitedly, transcending political lines, for the sake of the state’s development.

Also Read SIR in Telangana reveals duplicate voter entry for CM Revanth

He specifically urged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Etela Rajender and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy to pay special attention to the issue of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 expansion.

Informing that 95% of land acquisition for the northern section of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) has been completed and there was a need to proceed with land acquisition for the southern section, he said the Union Cabinet’s approval was still pending to commence the works. He urged the MPs to take a special interest in this issue as well.

The chief minister urged them to focus specifically on securing the necessary approvals from the Centre for irrigation projects and infrastructure development.

The chief minister informed that the first phase of the Musi Riverfront development Project has reached the tendering stage, and that a letter of approval from the Centre was required to undertake those works under the Urban Challenge Fund. The Lok Sabha MPs were advised to meet Union Minister of Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar to make a formal request regarding the pending issue.

He also shared the details with the MPs regarding the recent discussions held in Karnataka under the leadership of Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil with the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, concerning the inter-state river water issues.

He said that while Telangana was entitled to receive 15.09 Thousand Million Cubic Feet (TMC) of water from the Tungabhadra project, the actual inflow didn’t exceed 5 TMC.

He requested the Centre to facilitate an agreement between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to undertake the de-silting operations for both the dams and the canals, urging the MPs to meet CR Patil and ensure a resolution to that issue.

He stated that the Centre has taken the responsibility of persuading Chhattisgarh regarding the diversion of water from the Godavari river to the Nagarjuna Sagar project as part of the river interlinking initiative.

He highlighted that Chhattisgarh has an allocated a share of 300 TMC of Godavari water, which remained largely unutilised.

“Even if Chhattisgarh was to utilize 160 TMC in the future, a surplus of 143 TMC would remain, offering a potential opportunity for Telangana to secure 43 TMC of that water,” he suggested the MPs.

He also mentioned the Godavari-Cauvery interlinking project, designed to transport water from the Godavari river through the Andhra Pradesh region to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala. He noted that while the water rights belonged to Chhattisgarh, the funding came from the Centre, and that the goal was to secure both in a manner favorable to Telangana.

The chief Minister also pointed out that Andhra Pradesh needed to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for projects initiated during the time of the united state. He mentioned that the issue had been discussed with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. He stated that they had agreed in principle that once the NOCs were received, the existing hurdles for these projects will be cleared.

Regarding the Tummidihetti project as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), he suggested the Telangana MPs to meet Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, to discuss the construction of the dam at a water level of 150–151 foot.

The chief minister has advised the MPs’ Convener, Dr. Mallu Ravi, to move forward by coordinating with MPs from all parties. The MPs raised several issues during the meeting.