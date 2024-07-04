Telangana CM meets PM Modi, Amit Shah to discuss state issues

Earlier in the day, Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the two leaders deliberated on matters related to Telangana.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets PM Modi, discusses state issues
elangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu meet Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday and discussed various issues related to the state, official sources said.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu accompanied Reddy during the meeting.

This was the first meeting between Modi and Reddy after the former was sworn in as the prime minister for a third straight term last month.

The sources said the Telangana chief minister discussed key pending projects of the southern state with Modi.

While details of the discussions were not officially disclosed, it is understood that issues related to development projects and central assistance to the state were on the agenda.

Reddy took charge as the Telangana chief minister after the Congress won the Assembly polls in the southern state last year.

