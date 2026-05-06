Telangana CM moots committee on use of AI in education

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, May 5, requested former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan to constitute a high-level committee on the use of Artificial Intelligence in the syllabi of primary, higher secondary, technical, and medical education, and to provide appropriate advice and suggestions on its usage.

A meeting on Telangana’s future planning was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister at his Jubilee Hills residence. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister for Industry and Information Technology D. Sridhar Babu, and senior officials participated. Raghuram Rajan participated via video conference.

The Chief Minister explained that steps are being taken to develop Skills University and ATCs for creating middle-level jobs, along with the use of AI.

Raghuram Rajan stated that using AI in the right manner will benefit everyone. He informed that more investments can be attracted if an industrial policy like that of Tamil Nadu is in place.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the former RBI Governor mentioned that large-scale electricity and water usage will be required for data centres. On this occasion, he said he would visit Hyderabad in three to four months.

Raghuram Rajan explained that there are employment opportunities in many sectors if skills are enhanced. He made several suggestions, including reducing the problem of nutritional deficiencies for human resource development.

He said that new industries and investments will come based on the ease-of-doing-business policies followed by governments.

He stated that greater encouragement to startups will lead to more utilisation.

Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka said that all facilities required for industries in the state are available. He explained that the necessary land, along with infrastructure facilities, is present. He stated that electricity production is being carried out in accordance with future needs. He informed that many facilities, including an international airport and the Outer Ring Road, are ready.

He stated that the state has been divided into three regions with a focus on development. He explained that they are moving forward under the CURE, PURE, RARE policy.