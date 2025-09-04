Telangana CM orders completion of SLBC project by Dec 9, 2027

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has ordered the irrigation officials to complete the construction of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) by December 9, 2027, when he plans to dedicate the project to the state.

During a high-level review meeting on the project’s works held in Hyderabad on Thursday, September 4, he asked the officials to communicate the issues arising between Srisailam and Akkampally reservoir immediately, and to focus on the permissions needed to be obtained from the forest department.

He made it clear that the works couldn’t be delayed, and that JP and Associates, the contractor engaged in the tunnel works of the project, should follow the schedule for the works without delaying for a single day.

Suggesting that the irrigation officials take support from the Singareni officials in completing the tunnel works, he said an uninterrupted power supply has to be ensured for the project’s works.

Observing that SLBC was not only to Nalgonda district, but to the entire state, he said that there is scope to give water without incurring any additional expenditure for lifting the water through pumps in that particular project.

He assured that the state government was prepared to release funds under the green channel for the SLBC works.