Telangana CM, other leaders pay homage to NTR on birth anniversary

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, mega star Chiranjeevi and other leaders and prominent personalities paid homage to TDP founder N T Rama Rao on his 103rd birth anniversary.

“NTR lives forever in the hearts of Telugu people,” Revanth Reddy said in a post on X.

Kishan Reddy said NTR left an indelible impression on films and created a new chapter in politics, Kishan Reddy said.

NTR’s contributions to public welfare, social justice and upholding Telugu self-respect are inspirational, he said.

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Chiranjeevi said NTR found a permanent place in the hearts of people with his memorable roles in films and stellar contributions in politics.

NTR’s grandson and popular actor Junior NTR visited the TDP founder’s samadhi here and paid rich tributes to him.