Telangana CM, others pay tributes to Ambedkar on birth anniversary

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, April 14, paid rich tributes to B. R. Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary.

He praised Dr Ambedkar’s tireless efforts for the welfare of the oppressed sections of society and also recalled the national leader’s yeoman services towards the empowerment of Dalits, Adivasis (tribals), backward and weaker sections, and women.

Dr Ambedkar envisioned the nation’s future with foresight and drafted the Constitution with profound vision, which stands as an inspiration for future generations, the CM said, adding that his struggle for the rights of the oppressed sections serves as a beacon and a role model for the entire world.

Calling upon everyone to strive collectively to realise the ideals and aspirations of this great leader, CM Revanth Reddy highlighted that, drawing inspiration from Ambedkar’s ideology, the “people’s government” took some important decisions, such as the categorisation of SC sub-castes and the enhancement of BC reservations.

The Chief Minister noted that, in addition to implementing the SC/ST Sub-Plan, the government is prioritising the welfare of Dalit and tribal communities across the state.

He noted that the government also increased mess charges and cosmetic allowances in government welfare hostels and took other measures which are unprecedented in the state’s history.

The CM announced that the government would undertake the construction of a “Young India Integrated Residential School” in every Assembly constituency and expressed the hope that children from all sections and religions would receive quality education in one place.

Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu pays tributes to Ambedkar

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu also paid rich tributes at the Mahatma Ambedkar statue located at HMDA Grounds.

Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Jupally Krishna Rao, and Vakiti Srihari, along with MLAs and other prominent leaders, participated in the programme.

Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu pays tributes to Ambedkar

On the occasion of the 135th birth anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar, Deputy Chief Minister @Bhatti_Mallu and MLC @Bmaheshgoud6666 paid rich tributes at the Mahatma Ambedkar statue located at HMDA Grounds.



Later, a special brochure aimed at spreading Dr. Ambedkar’s ideals among the… pic.twitter.com/DORc2h7lPa — IPRDepartment (@IPRTelangana) April 14, 2026

On the occasion, he said, “It is our fortune that Dr B R Ambedkar was born in India. He was an extraordinary intellectual and a reservoir of knowledge.”

He also said, “Ambedkar, through the Constitution of India, laid the foundations of democracy and established India as the world’s largest democracy.”

“Even before independence, he fought with the British and worked towards securing women’s rights through the Hindu Code Bill,” he added.

Floral tributes paid to statue in Assembly premises

In the Telangana Assembly premises, floral tributes were paid to Ambedkar.

On the occasion of the 135th birth anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar, floral tributes were paid to his statue in the Assembly premises.



Telangana Legislative Council Chairman @Gutha_Sukender , Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker @GpkOfficial_ , Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash… pic.twitter.com/XIb5PqdHSm — IPRDepartment (@IPRTelangana) April 14, 2026

Gutha Sukender Reddy, Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Banda Prakash Mudiraj, along with MLAs, MLCs, Council Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu, and officials, participated in the programme and offered their respects.