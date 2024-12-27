Telangana CM pays homage to former PM Manmohan Singh

The Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, on Friday, December 27, paid respect to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who passed away on Thursday night.

Telangana CM visited Dr Manmohan Singh’s residence in New Delhi to pay his tribute, and console Dr Singh’s wife, Professor Gursharan Kaur.

CM Revanth Reddy was joined by AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi, minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, and others from the delegation who visited Belagavi in Karnataka, where they participated in the inaugural day of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

Upon learning the news of Singh’s passing, CM Revanth took to X to convey his sorrow he said, “One of the greatest economists, leaders, reformers, and above all, a humanitarian of our times Shri Manmohan Singh ji is no more.”

“A man of virtue, and impeccable integrity, marked above all by a humane touch in decision-making, Dr Singh is one of the true architects of new India. He showed how decency and class are much-needed aspects of political & public life. He is a legend whose passing away, India has lost a great son.” The Telangana CM lauded the former PM.

“Truly, in his own words, history will treat him far more kindly, and respectfully, than his own times perhaps did. My prayers and deepest condolence to the bereaved family members,” he added in his tweet.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening, passed away aged 92 after his health deteriorated due to age-related medical conditions.

The Central government announced seven days of national mourning until January 1, 2025, to honour the legacy of Dr Singh. A notification issued by the ministry of Home affairs directed all states and Union territories to lower the national flag to half-mast during this period and cancel all official entertainment programmes.

The Telangana government announced a holiday for all educational institutions and government offices on Friday in the backdrop of the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Considered the Father of Modern India, Dr Manmohan Singh departs after marking his signature in Indian history.