Telangana CM poised to withdraw GO 46 to fill vacant posts

Hyderabad: Signaling a significant move in the state’s administrative landscape, Telanagna chief minister A Revanth Reddy is poised to make a significant decision regarding the potential scrapping of GO 46 — The Telangana Public Employment (Orientation of Local Cadres and Regulations of the Direct Recruitment) Order.

This development follows repeated appeals from unemployed youth and mounting pressure from Congress leaders, including ministers, to revoke the controversial GO.

Issued on April 4, 2022, by the General Administration Department, GO 46 stipulates that 95% of posts to be filled by direct recruitment at any given time across various cadres will be reserved and allocated among local candidates in relation to each of the local areas zonally.

In a recent meeting, officials presented various suggestions to the chief minister regarding the issuance of fresh notifications to fill job vacancies, including those where the selection process had already concluded based on previous notifications.

The backdrop to this deliberation stems from the previous government’s issuance of a notification for police recruitment in March 2022, culminating in the completion of the selection process for 15,750 posts by October 2023.

However, the appointment process has since been held up due to pending court cases.

Recent developments in the High Court have directed that appointment orders be issued to the selected candidates, considering the completion of the selection process. State Advocate General and officials emphasised that issuing appointment orders for the 15,750 posts, where the selection process had concluded, is imperative.



According to The New Indian Express, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkatreddy brought to the notice of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in the lobbies of the Assembly on Saturday that with the enforcement of such a GO, a candidate who scores over 120 marks would not get a job, while a candidate who secures around 40 in Hyderabad can get one. He said that it would be a serious lapse and needed to be corrected at the earliest.

Subsequently, a delegation comprising Congress MLAs and MLCs met with the chief minister to press for the repeal of GO 46 before proceeding with the recruitment of vacant government posts. Former MLA Ch Vamshichand Reddy, during his Palamuru Nyay Yatra, assured unemployed youth the GO 46 will be scrapped soon.