Telangana CM presents musical instruments to visually impaired students in Karimnagar

Visually impaired students in Karimnagar get trained in music
Hyderabad: A special initiative has been undertaken by the Karimnagar district Welfare Department, where visually impaired students are being trained in music by the district administration.

Appreciating the move, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Minorities Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, distributed musical instruments to these students.

The students performed several songs for the ministers, the CD of which has been formally released by the ministers.

