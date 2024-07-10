Telangana CM presents Rs 25L reward each to five Padma Shri awardees

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday presented cheques of Rs 25 lakh each to the five Padma Shri awardees from the state.

Those who received the reward include Gaddam Sammaiah (exponent of traditional folk theatre art form Yakshagana), Dasari Kondappa (who plays the indigenous rural stringed instrument Burraveena), Velu Anandachari (who creates traditional temple sculpture), Kurella Vithalacharya (poet and writer) and Ketawat Somlal (who preserves the cultural heritage of the Banjara community).

The awardees thanked the chief minister, an official release said.

