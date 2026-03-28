Telangana CM promises permanent buildings for all Anganwadi centres in 3 years

He affirmed that all pending issues would soon be addressed.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 28th March 2026 6:20 pm IST|   Updated: 28th March 2026 6:34 pm IST

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on Saturday, March 28, announced that within three years, all Anganwadi centres will have their own permanent buildings.

Launching the ‘Toli Mudda’ breakfast scheme at the Legislative Assembly meeting hall in Hyderabad, he said Anganwadi workers would no longer need to operate in rented private buildings and also affirmed that all pending issues would soon be addressed.

He urged them to participate in the ‘Toli Mudda’ breakfast scheme with zest. “No matter how good a program the government introduces, it gains recognition and respect only when the field-level staff implements it properly. That grave responsibility lies with you. The government believes that you understand hunger as a mother would, and that you have awareness of such problems,” he said while giving away mobile phones to Anganwadi teachers.

Subhan Haleem

CM Revanth stressed that food security alone is not enough, and that the Telangana government is prioritising the supply of nutritious food to children.

He noted that mental and physical growth among children below six years of age is crucial for building a healthy future. “If healthy food is not provided during this time, the expected growth will not occur. Therefore, we must move forward with the utmost caution and planning. The most valuable childhood phase is in your hands,” he said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 28th March 2026 6:20 pm IST|   Updated: 28th March 2026 6:34 pm IST

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