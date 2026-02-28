Telangana CM proposes funds for permanent offices for all govt depts

Hyderabad: Make it clear that none of the government offices needs to operate from rented premises, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the secretaries of various departments to propose allotment of adequate funds in the upcoming Telangana Budget 2026, to construct permanent buildings for every government department.

On Saturday, February 28, 2026, the chief minister held a meeting with the secretaries of all the departments at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, where he discussed the 99-day ‘Praja Palana- Pragathi Pranalika’ translated into English as ‘People’s Governance- Growth Plan’ which would be held from March 6 till June 12.

Addressing the gathering, he directed the secretaries to design the ‘best programme’ of their respective departments.

He asked the officials to effectively implement the welfare schemes using technology and to deliver them to the deserving beneficiaries.

Stating that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been trifurcated in a structured manner, he asked the officials to focus on the plans for the core urban region, as well as the future urban region spanning 10,000 sq km, into which the manufacturing sector will expand.

Also drawing their attention to the changing scenarios in the service sector, he felt the need to revamp the sector by delivering all the services online.

Underscoring the importance of implementing an e-filing system in clearing the files within the stipulated timeframe, he said all the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements made with companies, and the investments targeted, needed to be grounded.

He also asked the officials to focus on the Future City being built on 30,000 acres, which he said will significantly contribute to boosting the nation’s economy.

Comparing the AI Summit held in Delhi with the Global Summit held in Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy said that while the organisation of the AI Summit drew some criticism, the Global Summit received appreciation from various quarters.

He directed the officials to take steps to explain to the people the steps being taken to rejuvenate the Musi River and the transformation it will bring.

Explaining the plans to construct 100 Telangana Public Schools across the state, he said the public education sector was also going to witness major changes.

He told the officials to improve the public healthcare services and to prepare region-wise medical data.

He told the officials to ensure that all the government offices were kept clean by June 2, the Telangana Formation Day, and to coordinate between themselves and see that the 99-day plan was efficiently organised.