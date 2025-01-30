Telangana CM pushes for Yadagirigutta Temple Board like TTD

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to swiftly establish a governing board for the Yadagirigutta Temple, mirroring the model of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

This decision follows a review meeting held on Wednesday, where the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining the sanctity of the temple and ensuring that political activities do not interfere with its operations.

The proposed Yadagirigutta Temple Board aims to enhance the management and development of this significant pilgrimage site dedicated to Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

During the review, Reddy suggested several amendments to the draft guidelines for the board’s formation, which will oversee spiritual and service activities associated with the temple.

He stressed that measures should be taken to protect the temple’s sanctity and prevent any disruptions from political influences.

Special policy on cow protection in temple shelter

In addition, Reddy highlighted the need for a special policy focused on cow protection within the temple’s Goshala (cow shelter), which is integral to daily rituals. He directed officials to leverage technological innovations for effective cow care.

The chief minister also called for the completion of gold plating on the Vimana Gopuram (main tower) before the upcoming Brahmotsavam festival, emphasizing its aesthetic and spiritual significance.

Furthermore, Reddy ordered a thorough review of pending land acquisitions necessary for temple expansion and assured that required funds would be allocated promptly.

He expects a comprehensive report detailing all outstanding works related to temple development within a week.