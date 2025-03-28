Telangana CM responds positively to Dubbaka skill university request

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy responded positively to Dubbaka MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy’s request to establish a Young India Skill University in Dubbaka.

The chief minister directed officials to conduct a site inspection in the region in this direction.

In addition to this, the government has sanctioned Rs 35 crore for the development of a two-lane road connecting Habshipur and Lachhapet.

The road will be constructed under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), ensuring efficient implementation and long-term maintenance.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of his constituency, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy thanked chief minister Revanth Reddy for his prompt response and proactive measures.