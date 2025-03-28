Telangana CM responds positively to Dubbaka skill university request

In addition to this, the government has sanctioned Rs 35 crore for the development of a two-lane road connecting Habshipur and Lachhapet.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 28th March 2025 9:19 pm IST
Stop exploiting SLBC tunnel collapse incident, Telangana CM warns BRS
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy responded positively to Dubbaka MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy’s request to establish a Young India Skill University in Dubbaka.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The chief minister directed officials to conduct a site inspection in the region in this direction.

In addition to this, the government has sanctioned Rs 35 crore for the development of a two-lane road connecting Habshipur and Lachhapet.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Revanth Reddy raises concerns over Telangana’s education standards

The road will be constructed under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), ensuring efficient implementation and long-term maintenance.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of his constituency, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy thanked chief minister Revanth Reddy for his prompt response and proactive measures.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 28th March 2025 9:19 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button