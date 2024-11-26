Telangana CM Revanth asks officials to speed-up paddy procurement

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy has ordered district collectors to be vigilant regarding the paddy coming from across the borders of Telangana to avail of the bonus of Rs 500 per quintal being offered by the state government for fine grain varieties of paddy.

He instructed the collectors to take strict action against rice millers involved in irregularities and to appoint additional staff at procurement centres to expedite the paddy procurement process.

During a review of Kharif 2024 paddy procurement, which he held via video conferencing with all district collectors and in-charge ministers on Tuesday, November 26, he noted that paddy has been harvested from 66 lakh acres, with another 20 lakh acres yet to be harvested.

The chief minister directed the collectors to ensure that farmers selling fine grain varieties receive their bonuses promptly and that fine and coarse grain varieties are procured separately.

He also asked officials to provide all necessary basic facilities to farmers at the procurement centres and directed in-charge ministers and officers assigned to undivided districts to visit these centres and closely monitor the paddy procurement process.

Furthermore, he instructed officials to submit daily reports on paddy procurement and ensure the availability of lorries for transporting paddy to rice mills.

Three-day farmers’ festival in Mahabubnagar

“We are going to celebrate the farmers’ festival in Mahabubnagar on November 30. An exhibition showcasing agriculture and allied sectors will be held from November 28 to 30. The exhibition will include farmer awareness programmes featuring modern methods, mechanisation, and model farmers in the agricultural sector,” the chief minister informed officials.

He urged collectors to coordinate efforts and make the farmers’ festival a resounding success on November 30.

Civil supplies minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with ministers Thummala Nageswara Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy, Konda Surekha, Jupally Krishna Rao, chief secretary Santhi Kumari, and all district collectors attended the review meeting.