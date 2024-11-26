Telangana: Uttam calls for swift completion of Irrigation projects

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 26th November 2024 8:19 am IST
Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has stated that only 1,35,000 acres per year ayacut was stabilised through KLIS as against 30-40 lakh acres as being claimed by KCR.
Telangana civil supplies minister Uttam Kumar Reddy (File photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has called for the swift completion of irrigation projects across Telangana during a recent review meeting held via video conference.

He emphasized the necessity of adhering to project schedules and eliminating bureaucratic delays, particularly for priority initiatives.

Uttam instructed officials to accelerate the tendering process and execution of the Sitarama project. He requested updates on the cost estimates for the Modikunta Vagu project and inquired about the status of land acquisition for the Chinna Kaleshwaram project.

Furthermore, he urged officials to collaborate closely with the relief and rehabilitation commissioner to address all land acquisition issues, directing them to submit detailed proposals for upcoming acquisitions related to various projects.

Addressing concerns about sedimentation, Uttam ordered officials to initiate tenders for desilting dams and reservoirs.

He also informed them that chief minister A Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit Nalgonda in the first week of December, and he directed officials to prepare a comprehensive report on the status of all irrigation projects in that district.

