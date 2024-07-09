Telangana CM Revanth challenges KTR, Harish Rao to go on 15-day hunger strike

Revanth Reddy alleged that the BRS' demand to defer DSC exam by a month will only benefit the coaching center mafia.

Updated: 9th July 2024 10:15 pm IST
CM Revanth Reddy demanded BRS MLAs Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao to go on 15-day hunger-strike demanding the deferment of DSC exam by a month.

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy challenged Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao (KTR) to go on a 15-day hunger strike in front of the Osmania University Arts College with their demand for deferment of the district service commission (DSC) exam, instead of instigating innocent job aspirants to go on hunger-strikes.

Addressing a meeting of people’s representatives in Mahabubnagar on Tuesday, July 9, he alleged that BRS has always indulged in instigating the innocent students, whenever the party had lost its strength.

Pointing out that during the Telangana movement, Harish Rao had enacted what he termed as “petrol drama” which had resulted in Srikanth Chary setting himself ablaze, Revanth felt that this time around, BRS was enacting a similar feat by instigating the students to demand the deferment of DSC exam by a month.

“Only to benefit the coaching centre mafia which will make crores of rupees if the exam is postponed by a month, BRS is making this demand. I challenge the two brothers-in-law (Harish and KTR) to sit on hunger strike for 15 days. Let us see who will stop the exams from being conducted. When the innocent job aspirants are sitting on a hunger strike, how can you guys feast? KTR should do an indefinite hunger strike. If there is any truth in their demand they should sit on fast,” he said.

Making it clear that neither the Congress nor he would be affected if the exam was deferred by a month, Revanth said that it was ultimately the poor job aspirants who would be adversely affected.

