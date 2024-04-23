Telangana CM Revanth hits out at RS Praveen Kumar for joining BRS

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, April 23, asked BRS Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha candidate RS Praveen Kumar if he was against the categorisation of SCs. The CM also asked why Praveen chose to join BRS when KCR had been against the SC categorisation.

Addressing a Congress’ Jana Jathara Sabha in Bijinapally mandal headquarters of Nagarkurnool district, Revanth wondered why RS Praveen Kumar, who had resigned from IPS to dethrone Chandrasekhar Rao, changed his stand and started “carrying KCR on his shoulders.”

“When our Congress MLAs moved a resolution for categorisation of SCs in the Assembly, KCR got us dragged out of the Assembly. For ten years, despite 10-12 MPs of BRS, KCR had been speaking about taking an all-party delegation to Delhi to pressurise the Centre to implement SC categorisation, but he never walked the talk,” Revanth pointed out.

Revanth said that Congress would have made Praveen Kumar the Telangana DGP or TSPSC chairman had he not resigned from his post to join politics.

“We even offered to make him the TSPSC chairman, hoping that he would do justice to the marginalised and unemployed youth. But Praveen Kumar, who had said that he would destroy the fortresses of the landlords, rejected our proposal, took a U-turn, and is now guarding those fortresses of doras (feudal lords),” Revanth said.

The chief minister asked why Praveen was “garlanding the grave of a person (KCR) whom the people have rejected and buried 100 metres underneath the ground.” He quipped, “BSP was doing fine in its fight against BRS. You could have joined Congress and worked. But the elephant went and befriended a mosquito.”

Observing that Praveen Kumar could do nothing in BRS but follow the sit-stand instructions of Chandrasekhar Rao, Revanth informed the people that the name on the EVM will be of Praveen Kumar, but the vote will go to KCR, who will sell it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking about BJP candidate Pothuganti Bharath Prasad, son of sitting Nagarkurnool MP Pothuganti Ramulu contesting on BJP ticket, Revanth wondered whether Yellaiah and Mallaiah (Bharath and Praveen) could go to Sirisinagandla Jathara without a bull and a vehicle, and whether that will work out.

‘Only Adani’s wealth increased’

TJS chief M Kodandaram, who also participated in the public meeting, said that irrespective of whether people’s earnings have increased or not, the wealth of Adani and Ambani has increased exponentially.

He said that only after Congress came to power Praja Palana (people’s rule) was witnessed in the state. He claimed that both BJP and BRS were sailing together.