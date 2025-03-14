Telangana CM Revanth holding secret meetings with BJP: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and ex-IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, March 14, claimed that Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy held “secret” meetings with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to allegedly safeguard his position as CM. In scathing attack, KTR also called Revanth a “cheap minister”.

Attacking Revanth Reddy, KTR said that the Telangana chief minister is “indulging in backdoor politics while publicly pretending to oppose the BJP”. The BRS leader challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to take action against Revanth Reddy.

“Rahul Gandhi keeps talking about BJP infiltrators in Congress. Does he have the courage to act against his own CM, who is striking secret deals with the BJP?” KTR questioned and further claimed that the alleged secret meetings were part of a “larger conspiracy to destabilize Telangana’s progress”.

The BRS working president also said that BJP MLA Raja Singh’s recent statements had “exposed” Revanth Reddy’s alleged “dealings” with the BJP. “The CM pretends to fight BJP in public while secretly colluding with them. This is exactly what Congress politics is all about,” he added.