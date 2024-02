Telangana CM Revanth in Delhi for a wedding, set to meet Union mins

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy, accompanied by deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka and IT minister D. Sridhar Babu, attended a familial wedding hosted by senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Randeep Surjewala in New Delhi.

On Tuesday, February 20, Telangana Congress leaders are scheduled to meet senior Congress leaders to discuss impending cabinet expansion.

They have also scheduled appointments with Union ministers of Finance, Railways, and Road Transport and Highways ministers to solicit funds for Telangana’s development initiatives.