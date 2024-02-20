Telangana: NDSA to inspect Annaram barrage of Kaleshwaram today

Upon reporting the matter to the NDSA, immediate de-watering was advised to mitigate the risk of potential cracks, similar to those observed in the Medigadda Barrage.

Published: 20th February 2024 11:06 am IST
Annaram Saraswati Barrage of KLIP
Irrigation officials and local villagers throw sandbags to contain water leaking at the Annaram Saraswati Barrage of KLIP

Hyderabad: The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) will inspect the Annaram Barrage of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project on Tuesday, 20 February.

On 16 February, news of water leakage at Annaram Barrage broke out, and immediately after, NDSA mandated the release of water from the Annaram Reservoir while cautioning against filling it further. Dewatering has been advised to mitigate the risk of potential cracks, similar to those observed in the Medigadda Barrage.

N Uttam Kumar Reddy, addressing the Assembly during the release of a white paper on irrigation projects, on 17 February disclosed that both the Medigadda and Annaram reservoirs are deemed non-operational by the NDSA.

The irrigation minister also confirmed the forthcoming arrival of a central inspection team to investigate the condition of the Annaram Barrage within the next two to three days.

