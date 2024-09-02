Telangana CM Revanth inspects damaged road near Khammam

Hyderabad: Chief minister Revanth Reddy, accompanied by deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka and minister of revenue and housing Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, inspected the damaged bridge and road in Nayakanigudem, near Khammam town on Monday, September 2. The visit aimed to assess the extent of the damage and plan necessary repairs.



The chief minister-led convoy visited the flood-hit Khammam district as the river Munneru flooded its banks on Sunday. Reddy inspected the Paleru Left Canal and inspected agricultural fields which were damaged by heavy flood water.

Officials on the ground have been overseeing relief operations in the flood-hit district since Sunday morning and apprised the CM of the developments.

Khammam in Telangana was submerged under water after the Munneru River, which flows through the town, was unprecedentedly flooded because of heavy rains in the catchment area. The disaster took multiple lives and caused extensive damage to infrastructure, houses, and agriculture.