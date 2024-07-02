Telangana CM Revanth invites AP CM Naidu to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In response to Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu’s invitation to discuss pending issues from the bifurcation act, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy has extended an invitation for a face-to-face meeting on July 6 at Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Bhavan.

In his letter, Revanth Reddy congratulated Chandrababu Naidu on his historic fourth-term victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Highlighting the significance of their meeting as leaders of the two Telugu states, he emphasized the urgent need to address all unresolved matters related to the bifurcation act.

He wrote, “An in-person meeting is imperative to establish a robust foundation for mutual cooperation, the exchange of ideas, and to better serve our respective people.”