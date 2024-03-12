Telangana CM Revanth launches T-SAFE app for women’s safety

Hyderabad: The T-SAFE app, a program to track women’s travels for their safety, was introduced by Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, March 12.

To use the service, call 100 or 112 and select the newly introduced number “8” in the IVR option. After making a call, the citizen receives an automatic link that they may use to access the service via the T-Safe website or the Travel Safe application.

The app is made available on the Google Play Store.

Citizens utilizing the service will receive automated notifications on their phones or through the app at regular intervals. If they are not answered in the required way, the police will respond right away.

It does not require a smartphone or an app download to avail of the service. Therefore, women can use the T-SAFE service even with a simple phone by only dialling 100 and selecting option 8 in the IVR to initiate ride monitoring by the T-Safe team.

This is the first service of its kind in the nation that uses automation to provide proactive emergency police response without requiring the citizen to press a button or dial 100.

This technology also assists in providing the police patrol vehicle with a live tracking link in an emergency.

The existing fleet strength of emergency response vehicles includes 791 patrol cars and 1085 blue colts. The individual can share a live location connection with their loved ones when using the app.

The Women’s Safety Wing declared that they will be integrating T-Safe with other applications of taxi aggregators and other private transportation services as part of their ongoing development.

To raise public awareness of T-SAFE, the chief minister launched a poster created by the Women’s Security Department of Telangana Police in the state Secretariat.