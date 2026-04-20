Telangana CM Revanth lays foundation for Kaleshwaram Temple

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, on Monday, April 20, performed the Bhoomi Puja at Kaleshwaram Temple and laid a foundation stone for its development works to be taken at a cost of Rs 200 crore

He also participated in the darshan of Sri Kaleshwara Mukteshwara Swamy. He was accompanied by Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Sridhar Babu during the ceremony.

Later, the chief minister inspected the Medigadda barrage of the Kaleshwaram project. He is also set to address the public at Nasturapalli village in Kataram mandal and launch the second instalment of the Rythu Bharosa scheme.





