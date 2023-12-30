CM meets ex-DSP Nalini who quit during Telangana movement

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has promised former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nalini that she would be offered a job with a similar position, if not reinstated as DSP again. The two held a meeting at Telangana State Secretariat on Saturday.

“If you (Nalini) are not able to get a job as DSP again, you can get another job at the same level,” the chief minister’s office posted on X, after the meeting.

Previously, the CM asked police officials during a review meeting if there were any obstacles preventing her from joining the department again. He noted that she sacrificed her career for the Telangana movement and deserves her job back if she wishes for it.

Nalini began her career in the Andhra Pradesh Police Service (APPS) before making the bold decision to resign in 2009. “I cannot work under an ‘insensitive’ government that doesn’t understand the heartbeat of 3.5 million Telangana people,” she had written in her resignation letter.

A native of Nalgonda district, Nalini earlier worked as a hostel warden in the social welfare department at Parkala in Warangal between 2005 and 2006. Her husband is a government high school teacher in Warangal. They have two children.