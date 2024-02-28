Telangana CM Revanth orders enquiry into ORR toll tenders’ irregularities

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy ordered a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in the issuance of toll tonders of the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

In a meeting held on Wednesday, February 28, the chief minister gave instructions to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HMDA) joint commissioner Kata Amrapali Reddy to submit the complete details on the subject on an immediate basis.

He also expressed his decision to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or another investigative agency of a similar level and asserted that criminal cases will be filed against the responsible officials.

It is important to note that Revanth Reddy as the TPCC chief and opposition leader in the past had accused the then Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) dispensation of abuse of power and corruption related to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) toll contract.

He had alleged that the leasing of the ORR was a “significant scam”, claiming that Rs. 1000 crore changed hands in the lease transaction.

He had vowed to investigate the alleged corruption if Congress came to power.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)