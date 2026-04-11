Telangana CM Revanth, others pay tributes to Jyotirao Phule

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and several other leaders on Saturday, April 11, paid glowing tributes to renowned social reformer Jyotirao Phule on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Reddy, who is on a visit to Delhi, paid floral tributes to a portrait of Phule at his residence.

The state government is inspired by Phule’s ideals of social justice and equal opportunities, the chief minister said in a post on ‘X’.

Kishan Reddy, accompanied by BJP activists, offered floral tributes at the statue of Phule at Amberpet in Hyderabad.

Phule, who admired Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, fought against caste discrimination and worked for promoting awareness against child marriages, Sanjay Kumar said in a release.

Alleging that the Congress rule in Telangana is inconsistent with the ideals of Phule, he said it is a matter of concern that illiteracy in the state is below the national average.

Phule was born on this day in 1827 in Katgun village of Satara district in Maharashtra.