Telangana CM Revanth Reddy embarks on 10-day visit to UK, US

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, August 20, departed for London from New Delhi, kicking off a 10-day tour of the UK and US.

Congress MP Mallu Ravi and the state government’s advisor on protocol affairs, Harkara Venugopal, saw him off at the New Delhi airport in the early hours of Thursday, party sources said.

Reddy was in Delhi to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on August 19.

During his UK leg, Reddy will visit Blavatnik School of Governance, Oxford University, on August 21 and attend an EPL Football presentation at Emirates Stadium.

On August 22, he will interact with a Cambridge team and is scheduled to visit the Senate House, University of London Campus and the London Business School.

On August 24, he will tour the campuses of Harvard University and MIT in the US.

The CM would visit the North-Eastern campus and meet with a team from Virginia Tech University in Boston on August 25.

He will address a ‘Meet and Greet’ event of the Indian Overseas Congress (USA) in New York on August 26.

He will leave New York on August 29 and arrive in Hyderabad on August 30.