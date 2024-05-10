Telangana CM Revanth Reddy gets ECI notice for abusing KCR

Hyderabad: The Chief electoral Officer (CEO), Telangana, has sent a notice to Chief minister A Revanth Reddy seeking an explanation from him regarding a complaint filed against him for allegedly using “demeaning, personal, derogatory and vulgar language” against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS ) supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) during his election campaign meetings.

Revanth has been asked to respond in 48 hours for violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). A copy of the complaint was sent to Congress senior vice-president G Niranjan.

“In the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and appropriate action or decision will be taken without making any reference to you, as per law established for violation of the model code of conduct during the general election to Lok Sabha 2024,” the CEO’s notice to Revanth Reddy read.