Telangana CM Revanth Reddy likely to meet PM Modi today

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy and deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka are likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

According to media reports, during the Delhi meeting, Revanth Reddy will raise issues related to pending projects and dues from the Central Government. This marks the first meeting between Revanth Reddy and PM Modi since the Congress formed the government in Telangana.

There is a possibility that he will also meet with senior Congress leadership.

Later tonight, he is scheduled to fly back to Hyderabad.