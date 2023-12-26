Telangana CM Revanth Reddy likely to meet PM Modi today

There is a possibility that he will also meet with senior Congress leadership.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th December 2023 1:44 pm IST
PM congratulates Revanth Reddy on taking oath as Telangana CM
A. Revanth Reddy (left) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right)

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy and deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka are likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

According to media reports, during the Delhi meeting, Revanth Reddy will raise issues related to pending projects and dues from the Central Government. This marks the first meeting between Revanth Reddy and PM Modi since the Congress formed the government in Telangana.

Later tonight, he is scheduled to fly back to Hyderabad.

