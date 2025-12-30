Telangana CM Revanth Reddy offers prayers at temple in Tirupati

The CM had darshan on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi (Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan), held at the Tirumala temple from December 30, 2025 to January 8, 2026.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th December 2025 9:40 am IST|   Updated: 30th December 2025 10:02 am IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and his family visit temple in Tirupati
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and his family visit temple in Tirupati

Tirupati: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala.

Advertisement

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials received Revanth Reddy and later took him for darshan.

“Reddy had darshan of Lord Venkateswara early morning today. He was received by TTD officials and taken for darshan,” said an official from TTD.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Following darshan, priests honoured him with silk clothes and presented the Lord’s prasadams (consecrated food) at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

The CM had darshan on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi (Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan), held at the Tirumala temple from December 30, 2025 to January 8, 2026.

The Vaikunta Dwaram (door) was opened today and will be closed after 10 days (8th Jan, 2026). Vaikunta Dwaram will not be opened in the whole year except during this auspicious period.

Memory Khan Seminar

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th December 2025 9:40 am IST|   Updated: 30th December 2025 10:02 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button