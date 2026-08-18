Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to visit Harvard, Oxford universities

Reddy will visit Blavatnik School of Governance, Oxford University on August 21.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will undertake a 10-day visit to the UK and US from August 20, during which he will visit the campuses of Oxford University, Harvard University and MIT, among others.

Reddy, who will leave for London from New Delhi on August 20, will visit Blavatnik School of Governance, Oxford University on August 21 followed by a visit to Emirates Stadium for EPL Football presentation, an official release said on Tuesday.

On August 22, he will interact with a Cambridge team and later go to Senate House, University of London Campus and the London Business School.

Subhan Bakery

On August 24, he will visit the campuses of Harvard University and MIT.

The CM would go to North-Eastern campus and meet with a team of Virginia Tech University in Boston on August 25.

He will attend a Meet and Greet event of Indian Overseas Congress (USA) in New York on August 26.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

He will leave New York on August 29 and arrive in Hyderabad on August 30.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button