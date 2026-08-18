Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to visit Harvard, Oxford universities

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will undertake a 10-day visit to the UK and US from August 20, during which he will visit the campuses of Oxford University, Harvard University and MIT, among others.

Reddy, who will leave for London from New Delhi on August 20, will visit Blavatnik School of Governance, Oxford University on August 21 followed by a visit to Emirates Stadium for EPL Football presentation, an official release said on Tuesday.

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On August 22, he will interact with a Cambridge team and later go to Senate House, University of London Campus and the London Business School.

On August 24, he will visit the campuses of Harvard University and MIT.

The CM would go to North-Eastern campus and meet with a team of Virginia Tech University in Boston on August 25.

He will attend a Meet and Greet event of Indian Overseas Congress (USA) in New York on August 26.

He will leave New York on August 29 and arrive in Hyderabad on August 30.