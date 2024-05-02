Telangana CM Revanth shared forged OU notice on hostels: KTR

Hyderabad: Accusing Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of sharing a forged notice of the Osmania University (OU) administration on his X handle, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) demanded stringent legal action against Revanth.

Addressing media in Hyderabad on Thursday, KTR dubbed the arrest of Krishank, BRS’s social media convener as “atrocious” and “cruel.” The BRS leader censured the ruling Congress government over the matter. “Should the Chief Minister who forged the documents be put behind bars, or Krishank, who proved how a fake document was circulated by the Chief Minister?” he asked.

Giving the background of the case, KTR showed the notice posted by Revanth Reddy on his X handle, claiming that even during the previous BRS government, a notice was sent to the students by the OU chief warden informing them about the closure of hotels and mess due to acute shortage of water and electricity.

KTR then showed the original notice from a student’s Whatsapp group, where no mention was made of any “acute shortage of water or electricity.” In that notice, it was only stated that the university was closing for the summer vacations, and hence, mess facilities would be closed for PG hostels for a certain period.

KTR also alleged that the stamp of the notice was changed, which amounted to forgery. “If what I have placed in front of you is found to be fake, then I’m also ready to go to Chanchalguda jail. But if what I have furnished is right, the Chief Minister should be sent to the same jail,” said the BRS leader.

“Forgery is different, misleading the people is something else, but confusing the people like this is even worse,” KTR felt. He also said that OU students have filed a complaint at OU police station against the chief minister alleging forgery of the notice.

“The entire police department is presently under the control of the Election Commission of India. If the ECI is free and autonomous, then it should take action against the chief minister immediately,” he demanded.