Telangana CM Revanth taking credit for work under KCR regime: BRS

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader Manne Krishank criticized Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy for taking undue credit for the accomplishments of the previous BRS government without any contribution.

Krishank accused Reddy of “hastily” initiating the construction of elevated corridors through defense lands to “secure votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.”

Addressing media at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, March 8, Krishank highlighted that the previous BRS government had implemented the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), completing 36 out of 48 projects such as flyovers, underpasses, and link roads in Hyderabad.

“Additionally, plans for two double-decker skyways on Jubilee Bus Stand-Shamirpet and Paradise junction-Medchal routes were proposed, necessitating defense lands managed by the Cantonment Board.” he added.

Krishank further said that after several requests from the state government, the defence ministry sent the proposals to the Secunderabad Cantonment Board following which in-principle approval was given last year.

“In August 2023, a special board meeting was also convened at Secunderabad Cantonment Board for which Revanth Reddy who was then Malkajgiri MP was also invited as a special invitee. However, he was absent in the crucial meeting,” he said, releasing minutes of the said meeting.

The BRS leader accused Revanth Reddy of not contributing to obtaining defense lands. “He is now criticizing the previous BRS regime due to his political motives,” he added.