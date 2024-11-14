Telangana: CM Revanth to address 3 major public meetings during ‘Praja Palana Vijayotsavams’

Hyderabad: In the run-up to one year rule of Congress government after assuming power in December 2023, state government has planned major events to project its accomplishments before the people during “Praja Palana Vijayotsavams” which will be held across the state till December 9.

During the review meeting on Praja Palana Vijayotsavams chaired by chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, November 14, it was decided to take the welfare schemes and initiatives of the state government to the people during the celebrations.

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy will be holding three major public meetings in Warangal, Karimnagar and Mahabubnagar districts during the Vijayotsavams.

As part of the celebrations, Revanth Reddy will be virtually laying foundation-stones to “Mahila Shakti Bhavans” in 22 districts during a public meeting being planned to be held in Warangal on November 19.

On December 9, the state government is planning to mobilise women from across the state during the statue unveiling ceremony of Telangana Thalli at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat.

On December 7, 8 and 9, there will be grand cultural events that will be held at the Tank Bund and Necklace Road to celebrate the one-year-rule of Congress government.