Telangana CM Revanth to launch second phase of crop loan waiver today

In the second installment, farmers' loans of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh will be waived by the state government.

Published: 30th July 2024 9:04 am IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will officially launch the second phase of the crop loan waiver scheme today on the premises of the Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao will attend the program.

In the second installment, farmers’ loans of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh will be waived by the state government. The cash will be deposited in the loan accounts of the farmers. On July 19, the Telangana government waived crop loans of up to Rs. 1 lakh in the first phase of the scheme.

Due to incorrect Aadhaar numbers and other technical reasons, there were difficulties in the distribution of the loan amount to some farmers in Telangana. The government will directly deposit the funds for the second tranche of the loan waiver into the accounts of the beneficiaries. The entire loan waiver process is targeted to be completed by August 15 or the end of August.

