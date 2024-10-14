Telangana: CM Revanth visits Foxconn unit in Kongara Kalan, oversees progress

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy along with industries minister D Sridhar Babu visited Foxconn Interconnect Technology’s (FIT) manufacturing unit at Kongara Kalan on Monday, and oversaw the progress of the construction of the facility on Monday.

Sydney Lu, CEO and chairman of Foxconn Interconnect Technology joined the meeting via video conferencing and discussed the current status of the project. Certain operational issues were brought to the knowledge of the chief minister, who instructed the officials concerned to resolve them expeditiously, said the chief minister’s office in a statement.

Also Read Telangana IAS officers file petition challenging AP cadre allocation orders

Revanth Reddy reiterated the Telangana government’s commitment to facilitating the company’s ongoing as well as future operations in Telangana.

Emphasising the state’s conducive environment for high-tech manufacturing and innovation, Revanth Reddy encouraged FIT to consider further investments in Telangana in other sectors as well.