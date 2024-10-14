Telangana: CM Revanth visits Foxconn unit in Kongara Kalan, oversees progress

Revanth Reddy reiterated the state government’s commitment to facilitating the company's operations in Telangana.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th October 2024 10:06 pm IST
CM Revanth Reddy visits Foxconn's manufacturing unit in Kongara Kalan and oversees the progress of the company's project there.

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy along with industries minister D Sridhar Babu visited Foxconn Interconnect Technology’s (FIT) manufacturing unit at Kongara Kalan on Monday, and oversaw the progress of the construction of the facility on Monday.

Sydney Lu, CEO and chairman of Foxconn Interconnect Technology joined the meeting via video conferencing and discussed the current status of the project. Certain operational issues were brought to the knowledge of the chief minister, who instructed the officials concerned to resolve them expeditiously, said the chief minister’s office in a statement.

Also Read
Telangana IAS officers file petition challenging AP cadre allocation orders

Revanth Reddy reiterated the Telangana government’s commitment to facilitating the company’s ongoing as well as future operations in Telangana.

Emphasising the state’s conducive environment for high-tech manufacturing and innovation, Revanth Reddy encouraged FIT to consider further investments in Telangana in other sectors as well.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th October 2024 10:06 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button