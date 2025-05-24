Telangana CM seeks Centre’s approval for Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 project

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to instruct the Union minister of housing and urban affairs to expedite and give the cabinet’s approval for Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2 project.

The chief minister met the prime minister on the sidelines of the Niti Aayog governing council meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday, May 24.

During the brief meeting, Revanth Reddy also represented the issue of Regional Ring Road (RRR) to Modi, requesting the Centre to give financial approval and cabinet approval for the northern part of RRR, and to sanction the southern part of RRR simultaneously.

“Unless both northern and southern parts of RRR are taken up simultaneously and completed fully, both roads cannot be put to efficient use,” Revanth Reddy stated.

He also informed the prime minister about the proposed 370 km railway line that would run parallel to the RRR, and the Green field highway from Bandar port to the dry port being planned near Hyderabad.

He also request the Centre’s support for strengthening Telangana’s Position in India’s semiconductor ecosystem, by approving the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) project for Telangana.

“The ISM Project approval will accelerate electronics manufacturing, create high-value jobs, and enhance India’s position in the global semiconductor supply chain, while strengthening investor confidence and

aligning with India’s goal of $500 billion electronics production by 2030,” Revanth Reddy stated.

Revanth Reddy also sought the Centre’s support for the defence projects, both in the defence public Sector undertakings and in the private sector defence joint ventures, capacity building of micro, medium and small enterprises (MSME) catering to the defence sector, and the promotion of the defence ecosystem in Hyderabad.

He also requested the Centre to have a dedicated channel to fast-track approvals for defence and aerospace joint ventures and offsets, to attract global investments that could boost exports.

Revanth Reddy requested Modi to officially notify Hyderabad-Bangalore as a defence corridor.