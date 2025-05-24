CM Revanth presents ‘Telangana Rising-2047’ plan at NITI Aayog meeting

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a global superpower by 2047 through the ‘Viksit Bharat’ initiative, the Telangana government has prepared its own ‘Telangana Rising-2047’ vision document. The goal, he said, is to make the state a model for socio-economic development and effective governance.

Giving details about ‘Telangana Rising-2047’ during the NITI Aayog governing council meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday, May 24, CM Revanth said, “Telangana will be divided into three zones – core urban, semi-urban and rural. A master plan is being prepared which will focus on four key aspects, including the welfare of the poor, formulation of comprehensive policies, creation of world-class infrastructure, and transparent and good governance,” he said.

Major projects planned for Telangana: CM

CM Revanth said that in the last one and a half years, his government has secured investments of Rs 3 lakh crore for the state.

He stated that several major projects are being planned, including the Musi Riverfront Development, Metro Rail Phase 2, the construction of Future City, and the establishment of manufacturing hubs and agri-based industries.

He said that the Musi Riverfront would be rejuvenated on the lines of Gujarat’s Sabarmati Riverfront and the Namami Gange project, aiming to transform it into a vibrant and sustainable urban space.

Attended the #NitiAayog Governing Council meeting in the national capital today. Joined the Hon’ble Prime Minister, several union ministers, and other Chief Ministers in discussing the vision and future of #India.



In my address, the first time #Telangana is being represented in… pic.twitter.com/KoqEVp9gOi — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) May 24, 2025

Caste census, BC reservations, SC categorisation

CM Revanth highlighted that Telangana is the first state in India to implement a caste census, introduce legislation to provide 42 percent reservations for backward classes, and initiate the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes. He also welcomed the union government’s decision to conduct a nationwide caste census along with the population census.

One crore women millionaires in Telangana by 2028

CM Revanth also announced the state government’s goal of making one crore women millionaires in Telangana by 2028. He emphasised that policies are being formulated to ensure women play a key role in the state’s development.

“The Congress government have introduced initiatives like free bus travel for women in state-run public transport buses, gas cylinders for Rs 500, free electricity up to 200 units, Indiramma houses, interest-free loans of Rs 1 lakh crore to women’s self-help groups (SHG), and allotting 100 stalls in Hyderabad’s Shilparamam for a women’s bazaar for SHG women. These initiatives will empower women in Telangana to become successful entrepreneurs,” he said.

Also Read Why is Centre shielding Revanth Reddy in National Herald corruption case: KTR

Initiatives for the youth

“The future of our country is our youth. The young generation played a key role in the achievement of the Telangana state. Since coming to power in 2023, our government has filled 60,000 government jobs and created one lakh jobs in the private sector for the youth,” he said.

He said that the government will soon start a self-employment scheme that will grant Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance for unemployed young men and women. “The scheme will begin from June 2 through the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme,” he informed.

He pointed out growing unemployment and lack of skills, which further widens the gap. “The Telangana government has established Young India Skill University, Sports University, Police School, and Integrated Residential Schools. Several ITIs are being modernised as advanced technology centres, where skills training will be provided,” the chief minister said.

Waiving off farm debts: CM

Highlighting farmer suicides in Telangana, CM Revanth said that the state government have initiated farm loans worth Rs 20,616 crore and waived them for 25.35 lakh farmers.

In addition, the government is providing financial assistance of Rs 12,000 per acre for crop inputs, aiming to reduce farmers’ dependence on loans. “We are making agriculture profitable by offering an additional Rs 500 per quintal over the minimum support price for rice. We are also extending Rs 12,000 in financial aid to landless agricultural workers who support farmers.”

CM Revanth also hailed the Indian Army for conducting Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. He recalled India’s history of defeating Pakistan under the leadership of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1971, which helped create Bangladesh out of Pakistan.