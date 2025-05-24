Why is Centre shielding Revanth Reddy in National Herald corruption case: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) questioned the silence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with regard to the names of Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and Karnataka Home and deputy chief minister DK Shiva Kumar, featuring in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) chargesheet in the National Herald case.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday, May 24, KTR warned the Centre that if it failed to act on the corruption allegations against Congress leaders within a month, the BRS would be compelled to launch a plan of action to expose those protecting Revanth Reddy.

He questioned why the ED had turned mute after raiding the offices and residence of revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy last year.

He pointed out that the ED had detailed out in its remand diary in the alleged Valmiki scam in Karnataka amounting to Rs 187 crore, that Rs 45 crore was sent to Telangana, that was spent during the Lok Sabha elections here.

KTR also questioned the silence of the Centre regarding the Amrit 2.0 scam alleged by the BRS, where Revanth Reddy’s brother-in-law Srujan Reddy’s company received contracts worth Rs 1,137 crore, despite the company being financially incapable of winning those contracts.

“On May 10, 2024, PM Modi came to Telangana and said there was ‘RRR tax’ being levied in Telangana. Why was there no action after that,” KTR wondered.

He further questioned why there was no action against Revanth Reddy in the 400-acre Gachibowli land issue, where the Central Empowered Committee had clearly stated that there was ‘financial fraud’ in the alleged mortgage of those lands for Rs 10,000 crore.

KTR reminded that it was roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy who had alleged that Revanth Reddy had bought the TPCC president’s post by giving a bribe of Rs 50 crore.

“It is a shame for the country that a MLA who was caught in the vote-for-note scam is now the chief minister of Telangana,” he said.

He dared the enforcement agencies to take action against the perpetrators of corruption, and demanded the BJP leaders take decisive action instead of just speaking at press conferences.

KTR reacts to Kavitha’s remark of God and demons

KTR was cautious not to delve into or directly comment on BRS MLC K Kavitha’s remark that BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao was like a God surrounded by demons. Neither did he address her letter to KCR wjere dhe opined that the party had softened its stance on BJP.

“This is a democratic party. Even before the Lok Sabha elections we had held extensive constituency-wise meetings. While some leaders gave their feedback directly, some gave letters to be passed to KCR,” he said.

However, without mentioning Kavitha’s letter that caused a stir, he stated that some issues needed to be discussed internally. “It applies to everyone. There are appropriate forums in the party and office-bearers to listen to the issues,” he noted.