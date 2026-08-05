Telangana CM seeks foolproof police recruitment process

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, August 4, directed officials to take measures to conduct the police recruitment process initiated by the state government in a fool-proof manner.

Reddy held an emergency meeting with DGP C V Anand and other senior officials in the wake of intelligence information that some political parties and other vested interests are trying to derail the process of filling 7,437 posts taken up recently by the government, an official release said.

He told the officials to conduct the recruitment in a transparent manner and without giving scope for any defects.

Reddy, who asked the officials to be alert during the process of preparing question papers, their printing and transportation, asked them to pay special attention to the security of exam centres.

He also ordered the officials to take measures to prevent spread of any false information in social media with regard to recruitment tests.

He suggested that cybercrime police keep tab of fake websites and social media accounts.

The CM instructed that the cyber security and intelligence wings should be alert till the completion of the recruitment tests.