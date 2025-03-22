Telangana CM seeks NABARD support for women SHG managed solar projects

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has proposes NABARD a special scheme for women’s self-help groups (SHGs) and suggested linking the management of solar plants provided to SHG to ensure better financial sustainability.

During a meeting with NABARD Chairman Shaji KV in Hyderabad on Friday, March 21, the chief minister highlighted the need for targeted financial support to empower SHGs and strengthen rural development.

He also sought low-interest loans under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for various state projects.

Additionally, Revanth Reddy requested NABARD’s cooperation in enhancing Telangana’s rice milling capacity by integrating Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP), godowns, and rice mills.

He stressed the need to boost micro-irrigation initiatives and establish new cooperative societies to improve rural livelihoods.

He directed officials to ensure the full utilization of NABARD-sanctioned funds for the current financial year by March 31 and highlighted maximizing the benefits of NABARD schemes in the next financial year.

The chief minister also called for better rural connectivity to newly formed Gram Panchayats and welcomed NABARD’s proposal to set up District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCBs) in the new districts.