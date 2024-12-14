Telangana CM seeks Rs 1800 cr for backward districts as per bifurcation Act

New Delhi: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy met with Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, December 13, and sought the release of pending financial grants aimed at the development of backward districts in Telangana.

During their meeting, Reddy requested the immediate release of Rs 1,800 crore, which has been pending since the fiscal years 2019-20 through 2023-24, as stipulated by the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

In addition to the grant request, Reddy highlighted that Andhra Pradesh owes Rs 408.49 crore to Telangana for costs incurred in maintaining common institutions post-bifurcation. He noted that although the Andhra Pradesh government had previously agreed to settle this amount and the Union Home Ministry had intervened, the dues remain unpaid.

Reddy urged Sitharaman to issue directives for Andhra Pradesh to fulfil this financial obligation, including interest on the overdue amount.

Furthermore, Reddy addressed a contentious issue regarding the Centre’s directive for Telangana to repay Rs 2,547.07 crore related to loans taken for projects initiated during the united Andhra Pradesh era.

He expressed concerns over this unilateral recovery order and requested a review by the Union minister.

He also reminded her that funds allocated for Centrally Sponsored Schemes in 2014-15 were exclusively directed to Andhra Pradesh, and he appealed for a transfer of Rs 495.20 crore from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana based on population ratios outlined in the Reorganisation Act.

In a related discussion, Reddy also sought support from Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for establishing an integrated railway coach factory in Kazipet, emphasizing its significance for regional development