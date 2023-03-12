Telangana CM taken to hospital after abdominal discomfort

"He was brought to AIG Hospitals and CT and endoscopy was performed. A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically," said the hospital.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th March 2023 5:16 pm IST
Gandhi's ideals urgent need for India: KCR
Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has been diagnosed with a small ulcer in his stomach, the hospital said on Sunday.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, complained of abdominal discomfort on Sunday morning and was taken to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG).

“Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao developed abdominal discomfort on Sunday morning following which he was examined by Dr Nageshwar Reddy. He was brought to AIG Hospitals and CT and endoscopy was performed. A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically. His all other parameters are normal. Appropriate medication has been started,” the hospital bulletin stated.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th March 2023 5:16 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button