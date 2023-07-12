Telangana CM taking all measures to strengthen health dept: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday stated that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, has been making all necessary efforts to enhance the health department by giving it essential finances.

During a review meeting on Wednesday, he emphasised the importance of health authorities and workers working tirelessly to offer exceptional medical services to the people.

Harish Rao stressed the need of completing the promotion process for 190 assistant professors to associate professor posts in teaching hospitals within one week, with postings assigned once the counselling is done.

The Minister decided to raise the age restriction for promotion from the post of Professor to Additional DME and instructed the prompt start and completion of the Additional DME promotion procedure. He also directed Ramesh Reddy, the Director of Medical Education, to submit proposals on transfers.

The Minister emphasised the need of completing the promotion process for all 112 Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad deputy civil surgeons and civil surgeons within 15 days. Aside from completing the promotion process for 371 nurses in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad as soon as possible, he emphasised the significance of simplifying promotion processes for chemists, lab technicians, and radiographers.

The Minister issued an order to acquire 32 single-donor platelet machines for the detection of dengue fever. A budget of Rs 10 crores has been set out for the purchase of this equipment, which will be put in all district hospitals.

In accordance with the High Court’s orders, Harish Rao gave guidelines to medical officers about PMP and RMP training. A committee has been constituted to produce a detailed report on their training needs.

Recognising the significance of emerging medical colleges, he asked officials to pay special attention to their development and operation, and on the NIMS, he instructed officials to quicken up the construction of the new building.

To boost healthcare accessibility, the minister directed that newly bought cars, including 228 Ammaodi vehicles, 204 108 vehicles, and 34 Hearse vehicles, be deployed as soon as possible. With the arrival of the rainy season, medical professionals were advised to pay close attention to the possibility of seasonal infections.

Health Secretary Rizvi, R&B ENC Ganapathy Reddy, NIMS Director Birappa, DME Ramesh Reddy, TSMSIDC Chairman Errolla Srinivas, MD Chandra Shekhar Reddy, TVVP Commissioner Ajay Kumar, Telangana State Medical Council Chairman Rajalingam, and others were present at the meeting.