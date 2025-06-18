Telangana CM to inaugurate Hyderabad’s ORR–Kondapur flyover on June 28

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy is set to inaugurate the much-awaited 1.2-km-long, bidirectional six-lane flyover connecting the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to Kondapur on June 28.

Flyover to be named after Congress leader P Janardhan Reddy

The newly constructed flyover is expected to provide a significant boost to daily commuters navigating the busy stretch. Named after late Congress leader P Janardhan Reddy (PJR), the structure stands as a tribute to his legacy as a dedicated public servant and influential political figure in the state.

The proposal to name the Hyderabad flyover after PJR was put forward by CM Revanth Reddy, acknowledging his contributions to Telangana’s development.

Ahead of the inauguration, the CM has directed GHMC commissioner RV Karnan to ensure the timely completion of all pending works, including painting and beautification along the route.

Everything you need to know about the new flyover in Hyderabad

The flyover in Hyderabad is being constructed by Venkat Rao Infra Projects at an approximate cost of Rs 178 crore.

Upon opening, commuters can access the flyover from the ORR ramp, bypassing the junction and reaching Gachibowli Street No. 2. The flyover will end about 300 meters before the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS). Additionally, those travelling out of the city via Gachibowli can use another ramp to directly reach the ORR.

The flyover, which is in its final stages of construction, is expected to significantly ease peak-hour traffic in Hyderabad, which was recorded at 9,806 passenger car units (PCU) per hour in 2019. The projected peak traffic for 2036 is expected to rise to 17,711 PCU per hour.

Why was the project delayed?

Initially, the ORR-Kondapur flyover in Hyderabad was set to finish by April 2024.

However, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) blame each other for the delay.

According to a DC report, while GHMC officials attributed the setback to the TSSPDCL, the latter stated that despite payment of Rs 2.78 crore to GHMC for utility shifting, the process was delayed, forcing the GHMC commissioner, K Ilambarithi, to intervene and resolve the issue.