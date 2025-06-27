Telangana CM to inaugurate Shilpa Layout Phase 2 flyover tomorrow

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the 1.20 km long 6-lane by-directional Shilpa Layout Phase-2 flyover from the Outer-Ring Road (ORR) to Kondapur at 4 pm on Saturday, June 28.

The new Kondapur–Gachibowli flyover is all set to decongest traffic and enhance urban mobility along one of Hyderabad’s busiest corridors.

Dedicated as a tribute to the late Sri P. Janardhan Reddy Garu, this key infrastructure milestone will be inaugurated by Hon’ble CM Anumula… pic.twitter.com/NnVawITk4T — GHMC (@GHMCOnline) June 19, 2025

In view of the chief minister’s visit, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner RV Karnan has instructed officials to make robust arrangements without any shortcomings.

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman and Serlingampalli MLA Arikepudi Gandhi, along with the zonal and project engineers, inspected the P Janardhan Reddy (Shilpa Layout Phase 2) flyover on Friday, June 27.

The commissioner inspected the public meeting venue, as well as the plaque marking the inauguration of the flyover by the chief minister.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that the flyover built at a cost of Rs 182.72 crore will alleviate traffic problems in the Financial District, Madhapur, and Shamshabad.

Additionally, Karnan said that on the return journey to Kondapur, there will be a direct route to the destination on time without any traffic problems at Gachibowli Junction.

The Commissioner was accompanied by zonal commissioner Hemanth Sahadev Rao, project CEO Bhaskar Reddy, superintendent engineer, executive engineer, deputy executive engineers and others.