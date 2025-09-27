Telangana CM to kick off Future City infra works on Sunday

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the Bharat Future City Development Authority (FCDA) building and the Greenfield Radial Road Phase 1 at Meerkhanpet in Kandukur mandal, Rangareddy district, on Sunday, September 28.

Phase 1 of the Greenfield Radial Road will span 19.2 km, connecting the Raviryal TATA Interchange at the Outer Ring Road (ORR) with Meerkhanpet. Phase 2 will extend from Meerkhanpet to the Regional Ring Road (RRR) at Amangal, covering 22.3 km.

Also Read Telangana govt seeks bids for Israeli software to hack into phones

Together, the two phases will form a 41.5 km stretch at an estimated cost of Rs 4,621 crore, Rs 1,911 crore for Phase 1 and Rs 2,710 crore for Phase 2. The project is planned to be completed within 30 months.

Designed as a 100-metre-wide partially access-controlled expressway, the Greenfield Radial Road will feature a 3+3 lane main carriageway, expandable to 4+4 lanes in the future. It will pass through 14 villages in Rangareddy district.

Of the total length, about 8.94 km will cut through seven reserve forest blocks spread across 236.89 acres, while 7.69 km, including interchanges, will run through Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) land.

A map has been released showing the Greenfield Radial Road’s alignment from Raviryal to Amangal.