Telangana CM to kick off Future City infra works on Sunday

Phase 1 of the Greenfield Radial Road will span 19.2 km, connecting the Raviryal TATA Interchange at the Outer Ring Road (ORR) with Meerkhanpet.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 27th September 2025 9:45 pm IST
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy to lay foundation-stones for the office and road infrastructure works for Bharat Future City at Meerkhanpet village of Kandukur mandal in Rangareddy district on Sunday, September 28, 2025.
The office model of Future City Development Authority (FCDA)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the Bharat Future City Development Authority (FCDA) building and the Greenfield Radial Road Phase 1 at Meerkhanpet in Kandukur mandal, Rangareddy district, on Sunday, September 28.

Phase 1 of the Greenfield Radial Road will span 19.2 km, connecting the Raviryal TATA Interchange at the Outer Ring Road (ORR) with Meerkhanpet. Phase 2 will extend from Meerkhanpet to the Regional Ring Road (RRR) at Amangal, covering 22.3 km.

Together, the two phases will form a 41.5 km stretch at an estimated cost of Rs 4,621 crore, Rs 1,911 crore for Phase 1 and Rs 2,710 crore for Phase 2. The project is planned to be completed within 30 months.

Designed as a 100-metre-wide partially access-controlled expressway, the Greenfield Radial Road will feature a 3+3 lane main carriageway, expandable to 4+4 lanes in the future. It will pass through 14 villages in Rangareddy district.

Of the total length, about 8.94 km will cut through seven reserve forest blocks spread across 236.89 acres, while 7.69 km, including interchanges, will run through Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) land.

A map has been released showing the Greenfield Radial Road’s alignment from Raviryal to Amangal.

The map showing the Greenfield Radial Road connecting Raviryal with Amangal

